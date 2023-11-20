US radio station bans Taylor Swift's music ahead of the Chiefs-Eagles game

A radio station in Philadelphia has banned Taylor Swift’s music this weekend ahead of today’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL game. This move is temporary as the radio station announced they will be doing their bit to support the home team as they don't want teams to get influenced courtesy of Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs.

A host named Nugget at the radio station told a local news outlet, "Q102 is punting Taylor Swift from the radio station for the entire weekend because while Q102 loves Taylor Swift, we can't get enough of her, this weekend it's really important we show our support for the Birds.”

Taylor Swift’s music will be back on the station post Tuesday, once the game is over.

There are reports that Taylor too will attend the game. The NFL game is scheduled for Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. She is said to be a good-luck charm for Kelce and the Chiefs. The team has won every game that Swift has attended so far, and the NFL has playfully pointed out Kelce's improved on-field performance when she's there.