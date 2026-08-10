/Unfortunate footballer falls into a tunnel while celebrating a goal which was dismissed

A Brazilian footballer fell into a tunnel while celebrating a goal after he jumped over an advertisement hoarding. The incident occurred during Brazil’s top flight on Saturday at a match hosted by Coritiba against Chapecoense. Coritiba defender Jacy put the ball in the net and thought it was a clear goal and that his team was 2-0 up in the first half. He started celebrating and went over the hoarding but landed straight into a tunnel that had been opened for half-time.

A security guard came rushing to check on the defender, with his teammates also looking over the hoarding to see Jacy and if he was alright. He was swiftly removed and treated. The footballer was able to take the field again, but had to exit only after two minutes because of the effects of the fall. The entire saga became even more painful after the referee denied him the goal he was celebrating. It was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. However, Coritiba still managed to beat Chapecoense 2-1.

A similar incident occurred at the Couto Pereira stadium 12 years ago when Coritiba striker Joel fell down the open tunnel in exactly the same way. He was celebrating a goal against Sao Paulo when he went over and crashed into the opening. The security guard who attended to Joel also helped Jacy.

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Saturday's match witnessed a major accident when Chapecoense midfielder Max Alves crashed into his own team-mate, resulting in severe chest trauma. He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit and underwent surgery. A chest drain was inserted, and he also suffered multiple rib fractures. He is being monitored in the ICU.

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