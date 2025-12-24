/UK dad asks court to ban neighbour's two cats from pooping in his garden, says his mental health has been hit

A man in the UK took his neighbour to the High Court because his cats were pooping in his garden. He is asking for a ban on their entry into his space as he deems their activity a health hazard for his children. Richard Williamson wants the judge to legally ban his neighbour's two cats from his garden. He says the two cats regularly soil his garden, which poses a threat to the health of his newborn. Williamson says Suzanne Parsons' pets have been pooping in his garden, where his newborn will start playing soon. So, he is calling for an outright legal ban on their entry, the Daily Mail reported.

According to court documents, the plaintiff complained about his neighbour in an email to the council in October 2024. He stated that he had tried all methods to resolve the issue. However, it has been going on for "some months and that various humane methods which he had tried had been unsuccessful". He wrote to the court that he understands the cats' "right to roam around," but "they do not have the right the cause a statutory nuisance or pose an environmental health risk."

Williamson has even shared video evidence of the cats pooping in his garden. "I have collected CCTV footage that clearly shows the two cats fouling in my garden on multiple occasions, and I believe this evidence substantiates my claim," he wrote. The father added that since he can prove the cats belong to the same house, his case complaint gains more weight.

