UK: 30-year-old man dies following stabbing in Bristol; Cops yet to make arrest

In a recent incident in Bristol city, a man died after being stabbed at the city centre park, according to police. At around 4:30 PM on January 31, emergency services were called to Castle Park due to reports of an assault. The victim, who was in his 30s, was discovered injured and taken to the hospital, where he died.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said, "The man's identity has not yet been formally confirmed, and we are still working to trace his next of kin. "A cordon is in place while officers carry out enquiries at the scene," he added.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident in the park or who has CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage that could aid the investigation, BBC reported.

Anyone with information is requested to call 101 and reference 5223024599.