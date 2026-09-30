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Trump’s AI safety accord typo makes him president of a ‘new country’: Here's what happened

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:17 IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 11:17 IST
Trump’s AI safety accord typo makes him president of a ‘new country’: Here's what happened

Donald Trump's AI accord Photograph: (Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump))

Story highlights

Donald Trump’s new Super Intelligence accord has drawn attention after a major typo appeared on the White House document’s signature page

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 29) hosted executives from several major technology companies as he promoted a new agreement that would largely allow the AI industry to oversee its own safety practices. Trump and the tech leaders signed the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, with ‘super intelligence’ serving as the president’s preferred term for artificial intelligence. However, a glaring error on the document quickly drew attention.

Trump and around half a dozen technology executives signed the second page of the agreement. Beneath Trump’s prominent signature was an unexpected title that contained a misspelling of the country’s name: “President of the Unites States.” The typo appeared on the document circulated publicly by the White House and remained visible on Trump’s Truth Social account as of early on Wednesday (September 30). The accord outlines four voluntary measures for the AI industry, including internal controls, monitoring and oversight. While the agreement is not legally binding, it leaves open the possibility that government regulations could eventually be introduced.

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Here's Donald Trump Truth Social post

The accord calls for four layers of internal controls and oversight: robust safety controls during model development and deployment, dedicated internal monitoring teams, independent external audits and oversight by an independent board committee. The companies also agreed to meet regularly to develop safety standards and best practices.

Trump described the agreement as ‘morally binding’, although it is not legally enforceable. The document leaves open the possibility of eventually codifying the measures into laws or regulations. The accord was signed by Trump and executives including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, xAI founder Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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