/Trump’s AI safety accord typo makes him president of a ‘new country’: Here's what happened

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 29) hosted executives from several major technology companies as he promoted a new agreement that would largely allow the AI industry to oversee its own safety practices. Trump and the tech leaders signed the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, with ‘super intelligence’ serving as the president’s preferred term for artificial intelligence. However, a glaring error on the document quickly drew attention.

Trump and around half a dozen technology executives signed the second page of the agreement. Beneath Trump’s prominent signature was an unexpected title that contained a misspelling of the country’s name: “President of the Unites States.” The typo appeared on the document circulated publicly by the White House and remained visible on Trump’s Truth Social account as of early on Wednesday (September 30). The accord outlines four voluntary measures for the AI industry, including internal controls, monitoring and oversight. While the agreement is not legally binding, it leaves open the possibility that government regulations could eventually be introduced.

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The accord calls for four layers of internal controls and oversight: robust safety controls during model development and deployment, dedicated internal monitoring teams, independent external audits and oversight by an independent board committee. The companies also agreed to meet regularly to develop safety standards and best practices.