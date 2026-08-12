/Trump dozes off in Oval Office again, as RFK Jr shakes uncontrollably - Watch

Donald Trump was once again allegedly caught napping during a meeting, this time at the Oval Office earlier this week. His latest snooze came during an event at the White House, where he signed executive orders to reduce the number of vaccines for children to 11. The order calls for separating MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine into separate appointments. He once again claimed that vaccines caused autism, as his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, stood behind him, whose hands can be seen shaking vigorously as he spoke.

Then, the President dozed off. While the National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya was addressing the reporters, Trump's eyes were shut, and he appeared to be sleeping. His latest snooze time at an official event triggered a meme fest on social media. Notably, according to a report, the 47th president of the United States has been caught supposedly sleeping at least 26 times in his second term in office. While this has led to concerns about his health, his supporters claim he merely closes his eyes.

The official account of the Democrats took a jab at Trump in a post on X. Posting the video, they wrote, "Commander-in-Sleep." Another person wrote, "REMEMBER WHEN YOUR ENTIRE CAMPAIGN WAS ABOUT THE MENTAL DECLINE OF AN OLDER CANDIDATE, AND NOW THAT'S YOU. THAT WAS AWESOME!" referring to Trump's use of the phrase "Sleepy Joe" for former president Biden.

However, there were others who defended Trump by saying that he was merely looking down but it seemed like he was sleeping. Others pitched in that Trump works 20 hours a day and is bound to get tired. "He is half listening. Joe was the one who worked 2 hours a day then called a cap. Trump works 15 plus hours a day," a user wrote.

Another defended him by saying, "I’m still not convinced Trump was asleep. At this point, the man can blink slowly and half the internet starts screaming, 'HE’S OUT!' Maybe he was resting his eyes. Maybe he was bored."