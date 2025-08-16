/Trump claps for Putin 3 times on red carpet, White House trims clip. Here’s what happened

After the Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Alaska for a meeting with the US President, Donald Trump was seen applauding for his Russian counterpart multiple times. The footage of the American president meeting on the red carpet at the US airbase after applauding for him more than three times was recorded on the live broadcast of their meeting on the White House social media. But when the White House posted an edited version of the moment, they cut the part where Trump was seen applauding for Putin.

The fact that the US president clapped for the Russian president and indicted war criminal, prompted the Russia-born cold war historian Sergey Radchenko to post a mind-blown emoji on X. “I argued in my book how the Russians crave nothing quite as much as recognition by the U.S.,” he added. “Well, there we have it. There it is.” Putin has been named on the wanted list of the International Criminal Court for the kidnapping of Ukrainian children. He was charged by the court for allegedly being "responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation (under articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute)."



The video posted on the official White House Instagram and X accounts shows that Trump’s left arm is still swinging by his side as the clip begins.

Putin locks deal with Trump

After almost a 3-hour-long meeting in Alaska with US President Donald Trump, Russian supremo Vladimir Putin said he has reached an agreement with the American president. Taking a dig at the Ukrainian president, Putin said he hoped that leaders in Kyiv “won’t throw a wrench” into the process of bringing the war to an end. Although he offered no details on the agreement, he claimed Russia-US has agreed upon.



The Russian president said that the security of Ukraine must be ensured, and his country is ready to do so. But, Putin said, the root cause of the war "must be taken into account" as well. "Our country is sincerely interested in putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.