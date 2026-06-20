/Trump believes he is the 'most powerful man' on Earth EVER, a new book and Truth Social post show

Donald Trump's latest interview and an upcoming book both reveal how the American president believes he is the most powerful man to ever walk on Earth. In the book "Regime Change" by The New York Times writers Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Trump shows off a document arguing how he holds more power than Attila the Hun, Genghis Khan, Napoleon, Stalin, Mao and Hitler - the world's best-known dictators. The 80-year-old did not hesitate to place himself alongside them, showing how he sees power. The authors write, "He began reading from it, reciting the names of some of history's most powerful figures". He then explains how each "fell short of his own power as US president."

Trump says in the book, "They didn't have airplanes, right? You couldn't travel around," referring to Alexander the Great, the Caesars and William the Conqueror, before adding, "Napoleon". He said so "with relish", the authors say. Haberman and Swan reveal that the most standout thing about Trump's words was "the evident pleasure he took in the company of Mao, Hitler, and Stalin", leaders known to have "reshaped the world through conquest and fear". He accepted a place among these men "through untroubled ease".

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Trump posts document calling him ‘most poweful man’ on Truth Social

Trump also posted the same document on Truth Social on Thursday, with the caption - “Presidential Historian Dave King — Sounds good to me!” It starts off with the words, "Donald Trump is, without question, the most powerful man that the planet has ever known - by a long way." It then states that "historically, powerful men were characterised by brutal conquest and the fear that they instilled in the populations."

It adds that the "overwhelming difference" between them and Trump is "their lack of global reach", while Trump can enforce "global economic muscle" through manpower, technology and modern logistics. The "Regime Change" authors clarify that the writer is not a historian but longtime caddy and personal confidant to golfer Gary Player.

Trump says there are 'no limits' to his power, calls himself 'the boss'