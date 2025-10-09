/Trucks in China have been giving the side-eye since 2010, thanks to 'truck personality' culture

The "truck personality" culture of China is once again grabbing eyeballs on social media. It involves giving an elaborate makeover to heavy trucks and using LED lights to make their “eyes” move. The trend of decorating trucks has been around since 2010. Videos of these swanky and stylish trucks are doing the rounds on social media. They show the front of the vehicles designed with LED lights in different ways. Some of them blink continuously, flashing and dancing, while others stay static and are out together to make different designs. However, the most catchy part of this "truck personality" culture is the eyes. These trucks have eyes that dart around, which even blink. While it has been around for 15 years, people in China still stop and look at these trucks that have everyone in awe. However, this trend is also gaining criticism since these lights can be a distraction on the road for other vehicles.