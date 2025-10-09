/Trucks in China have been giving the side-eye since 2010, thanks to 'truck personality' culture

Elaborately dressed-up trucks with LED lights in China are a common sight. The lights decorate the entire front portion of the trucks as part of the "truck personality" culture. While some people support it, others think it can cause a distraction on the roads.
The "truck personality" culture of China is once again grabbing eyeballs on social media. It involves giving an elaborate makeover to heavy trucks and using LED lights to make their “eyes” move. The trend of decorating trucks has been around since 2010. Videos of these swanky and stylish trucks are doing the rounds on social media. They show the front of the vehicles designed with LED lights in different ways. Some of them blink continuously, flashing and dancing, while others stay static and are out together to make different designs. However, the most catchy part of this "truck personality" culture is the eyes. These trucks have eyes that dart around, which even blink. While it has been around for 15 years, people in China still stop and look at these trucks that have everyone in awe. However, this trend is also gaining criticism since these lights can be a distraction on the road for other vehicles.
Truckers work long hours, hauling in more than 12 hours at a stretch. Supporters of this culture argue that these lights foster pride among them. Meanwhile, the main argument in their support is the illumination. They light up the roads considerably, not just for themselves, but for other vehicles as well. This improves visibility, especially in low-light conditions. These LED lights are so flashy that it becomes easier to spot a truck behind you, adding to the safety argument.
However, the same flashiness has also been cited as a major con. A 2023 Chinese traffic safety report stated that overly bright or flashing LED modifications can cause glare, potentially distracting other drivers. Such lights can particularly become a problem at night, as they can impair vision and lead to accidents. The report also found that these light modifications might account for 2-3% of nighttime incidents. But, despite these studies and the problem cites, "truck personality" continues to be immensely popular in China.