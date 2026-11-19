An active severe tropical cyclone named Xavier is churning in the South Pacific Ocean, with satellite images presenting a terrifying picture of the storm. Tropical Cyclone Xavier formed around November 15, 2026, near the Northern Cook Islands and rapidly intensified into a Category 4 storm. It even peaked as a Category 5-equivalent system, with sustained winds reaching 215-240 km/hr. A satellite image shows gigantic clouds and an eye that looks almost unreal. Fox News reported that Xavier broke a November intensity record for the Southern Hemisphere.

It is the "strongest November cyclone on record in the Southern Hemisphere", with wind speeds reaching 233 km/hr. According to Fiji’s meteorological authorities, Xavier reached wind speeds on par with a Category 5 storm. It then weakened to Category 4 by November 18. It has been flagged to bring large-scale destruction as it passes to the east of American Samoa. The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center reported 34 feet waves near the storm.