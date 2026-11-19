An active severe tropical cyclone named Xavier is churning in the South Pacific Ocean, with satellite images presenting a terrifying picture of the storm. Tropical Cyclone Xavier formed around November 15, 2026, near the Northern Cook Islands and rapidly intensified into a Category 4 storm. It even peaked as a Category 5-equivalent system, with sustained winds reaching 215-240 km/hr. A satellite image shows gigantic clouds and an eye that looks almost unreal. Fox News reported that Xavier broke a November intensity record for the Southern Hemisphere.
It is the "strongest November cyclone on record in the Southern Hemisphere", with wind speeds reaching 233 km/hr. According to Fiji’s meteorological authorities, Xavier reached wind speeds on par with a Category 5 storm. It then weakened to Category 4 by November 18. It has been flagged to bring large-scale destruction as it passes to the east of American Samoa. The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center reported 34 feet waves near the storm.
The Fiji Meteorological Service warned of "VERY ROUGH TO HIGH SEAS" and "DAMAGING HEAVY SWELLS WITH RISK OF COASTAL INUNDATION DURING HIGH TIDES" in a November 18 advisory. Pukapuka and Nassau are under gale warning, with Suwarrow, Manihiki, and Rakahanga also expected to be impacted. Xavier is moving slowly and is expected to weaken, which should come as a relief.