/Top 5 mysterious places on Earth where magnetic compasses fail to work

Magnetic compasses have always been utlised as the navigation tool for humans over centuries for exploring sea routes. But there exist specific locations on our planet where magnetic compasses either show deflection from true north and south or fail completely because of specific geophysical activities.

5 places where magnetic compasses don't work:

1. The Magnetic Poles (Canada/Arctic Region)

Compass lose their ability to point accurately near the magnetic north pole because the magnetic field lines plunge vertically. Instead of pointing north, the compass needle often spins aimlessly. While travelling here, explorers rely on GPS and gyroscopic compasses.

2. The Kursk Magnetic Anomaly, Russia

The Kursk Satellite Magnetic Anomaly(KMA) of Russia (centred at 51N, 37E) has long been marked as one of the largest magnetic anomalies on Earth, according to NASA. Located in the Kursk region of Russia, its anomalies are due to a huge iron ore body below ground. The powerful local magnetic field makes the compass needles deflect far off course or unreliable.

3. The South Atlantic Anomaly

It is positioned off the coast of South America over the South Atlantic Ocean. NASA's latest finding revealed that the region is drifting westward while its magnetic intensity continues to decline. The anomaly is also fragmenting, with recent data showing that its weakest zone is increasingly affecting satellites and compass readings.

4. The Indian Ocean Magnetic Anomaly

According to a report in CNN, scientists studied in 2023 revealed that there is a “gravity hole” in the Indian Ocean where Earth’s gravitational pull is weaker and its mass is lower than normal, resulting in deflecting compass readings sometimes. It starts off India's southern tip and covers approximately 1.2 million square miles (3 million square kilometers).

5. The Kerguelen Plateau