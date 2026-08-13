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Top 5 most popular dog names that every pet parent will love

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 12:59 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 14:00 IST
Top 5 most popular dog names that every pet parent will love

Popular dog names Photograph: (Pexels)

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Looking for the perfect name for your dog? Explore the most popular dog names that definitely mirror your dog's charm and unique personality. To help you find the ideal name for your furry friend, take a look at the curated list below.

Struggling to choose the perfect name for your dog? Naming a dog is one of the most important aspects after you welcome a dog into your family. A dog’s name often mirrors its unique personality and hence can be a reflection of your affection. Whether you're bringing home a playful puppy or adopting an older dog, it can be tough to come up with the right name. To help you find the perfect match for your four-legged friend, we have compiled a list of popular dog names that may help you with your hustle.

Most popular dog names

When naming a pet, dog owners often struggle to choose the right name. The best names should be simple, easy to remember, and suited to the dog’s personality. Popular choices are Bella, Luna, Max, Charlie, Rocky, and Coco, which continue to be favourites year after year.

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Popular dog names Photograph: (Pexels)

Today, many pet parents also draw inspiration from movies, TV shows, and social media. However, the names mentioned below have remained popular over time and capture the charm and playful nature of fur babies.

Here are the top 50 names of the dogs:

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Max
  4. Coco
  5. Daisy
  6. Milo
  7. Buddy
  8. Lucy
  9. Charlie
  10. Lola
  11. Bear
  12. Rocky
  13. Teddy
  14. Cooper
  15. Molly
  16. Bailey
  17. Sadie
  18. Nala
  19. Toby
  20. Mia
  21. Bruno
  22. Chloe
  23. Maggie
  24. Zeus
  25. Leo
  26. Oreo
  27. Duke
  28. Nova
  29. Willow
  30. Zoey
  31. Stella
  32. Ruby
  33. Lily
  34. Rose
  35. Loki
  36. Blue
  37. Jack
  38. Ace
  39. Penny
  40. Gracie
  41. Harley
  42. Bentley
  43. Sophie
  44. Oliver
  45. Honey
  46. Tucker
  47. Roxy
  48. Shadow
  49. Pepper
  50. Lucky

The perfect dog name is one that makes you feel special and suits your pet’s personality. Popular dog names can only provide a source of inspiration, but the best name is one that you and your dog will love for years to come. With this, select a name from the list that will reflect the bond you share with your four-legged loyal friend.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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