/Top 5 most popular dog names that every pet parent will love

Struggling to choose the perfect name for your dog? Naming a dog is one of the most important aspects after you welcome a dog into your family. A dog’s name often mirrors its unique personality and hence can be a reflection of your affection. Whether you're bringing home a playful puppy or adopting an older dog, it can be tough to come up with the right name. To help you find the perfect match for your four-legged friend, we have compiled a list of popular dog names that may help you with your hustle.

Most popular dog names

When naming a pet, dog owners often struggle to choose the right name. The best names should be simple, easy to remember, and suited to the dog’s personality. Popular choices are Bella, Luna, Max, Charlie, Rocky, and Coco, which continue to be favourites year after year.

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Popular dog names Photograph: (Pexels)

Today, many pet parents also draw inspiration from movies, TV shows, and social media. However, the names mentioned below have remained popular over time and capture the charm and playful nature of fur babies.

Here are the top 50 names of the dogs:

Bella Luna Max Coco Daisy Milo Buddy Lucy Charlie Lola Bear Rocky Teddy Cooper Molly Bailey Sadie Nala Toby Mia Bruno Chloe Maggie Zeus Leo Oreo Duke Nova Willow Zoey Stella Ruby Lily Rose Loki Blue Jack Ace Penny Gracie Harley Bentley Sophie Oliver Honey Tucker Roxy Shadow Pepper Lucky