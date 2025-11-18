Three more Chinese taikonauts stranded in space as previous crew used their return capsule

China seems to be in a bit of a pickle as three more of its astronauts are now stranded in space. The capsule that was supposed to bring the Shenzhou-21 mission crew back to Earth was used by the Shenzhou-20 crew since their vehicle was damaged by space debris. So now the next crew in line is left with no option but to extend its stay at the Tiangong space station. Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang of the Shenzhou-21 mission have been living onboard China's Tiangong space station since October 31. They were to take over from taikonauts Wang Jie, Chen Zhongrui and Chen Dong, who were supposed to return to Earth on November 5. However, their return was jeopardised when a piece of space junk reportedly hit their capsule. They were forced to spend more days on the space station until the Chinese space agency made arrangements for them.

Tiangong has no return capsule right now

The affected spacecraft was found to have a crack in the viewing port. So CNSA decided to have them board the capsule designated for the Shenzhou-21 crew, and brought them back on November 14. But that meant the next crew was also now stranded in space. Space News reported that the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) will send an empty replacement return capsule, dubbed Shenzhou-22, on November 24 for the new crew. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Experts have raised concerns over the safety of the replacement crew who might be affected if any more space debris hits the Tiangong Space Station during this time period. In this scenario, they have no way to make a safe return to Earth in the absence of their original return capsule.