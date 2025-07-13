/This Pakistani man boards wrong flight in Lahore then lands in Saudi Arabia, WITHOUT passport. Here's what happened next

A Pakistani man, who was travelling from Lahore to Karachi, was mistakenly flown to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He was travelling on a private airline and was not carrying a passport or visa. Later on, he issued a legal notice against the carrier. The man named Shahzain sent a legal notice to the private airline, accusing it of negligence and seeking compensation for the ordeal, ARY News reported.

Shahzain said he boarded the wrong plane after the crew checked his ticket. “Two planes were parked at the domestic terminal gate, and I was unaware of the mistake until it was too late,” he said. He said no crew member informed him about the mistake he made.

He only realised something was amiss two hours into the flight. “I questioned why the plane had not yet reached Karachi. This caused panic among the crew, who then blamed me for the mistake,” he said. The crew later told him that it would take two to three days to arrange his return.

“I was told that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would conduct an inquiry, to which I assured [them of] my cooperation,” he was quoted by ARY News as saying.