/THIS is what Earth sounded like when North Pole became South Pole: Scientists turn ancient chaos into eerie sound

Earth is surrounded by an invisible force field — a vast magnetic shield generated by molten metal churning deep inside the planet. This magnetic field protects us from harmful solar winds and cosmic radiation, quietly doing its job day after day. But what happens when this shield falters — or even flips? Around 41,000 years ago, that's exactly what happened. This event is now known as the Laschamps event, or the time when Earth's magnetic poles switched places – the North Pole became the South Pole and vice versa. Now, scientists have managed to turn the cosmic event into a sound, and we can finally hear what that moment in Earth's history might have sounded like.

The time when Earth screamed

Using data collected by the European Space Agency's Swarm satellite mission, scientists from the Technical University of Denmark and Germany's Research Center for Geosciences managed to turn magnetic field variations into sound. As per the ESA, “The soundscape was made using recordings of natural noises like wood creaking and rocks falling, blending them into familiar and strange, almost alien-like, sounds. The process of transforming the sounds with data is similar to composing music from a score.” The result is eerie — a low, groaning composition of creaks and crashes that brings to mind what the slow collapse of a giant force might sound like. The sound is far from music; it's more of a sonic translation of Earth's ancient turmoil. You can hear the eerie sound here:

Earth's magnetic field: The hidden machinery beneath our feet