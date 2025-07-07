/THIS is what Earth sounded like when North Pole became South Pole: Scientists turn ancient chaos into eerie sound

Scientists have managed to turn Laschamps event, or the cosmic event when Earth's magnetic poles switched places – the North Pole became the South Pole and vice versa – into a sound. We can finally hear what it might have sounded like; click here to listen to the eerie sound.
Earth is surrounded by an invisible force field — a vast magnetic shield generated by molten metal churning deep inside the planet. This magnetic field protects us from harmful solar winds and cosmic radiation, quietly doing its job day after day. But what happens when this shield falters — or even flips? Around 41,000 years ago, that's exactly what happened. This event is now known as the Laschamps event, or the time when Earth's magnetic poles switched places – the North Pole became the South Pole and vice versa. Now, scientists have managed to turn the cosmic event into a sound, and we can finally hear what that moment in Earth's history might have sounded like.
Using data collected by the European Space Agency's Swarm satellite mission, scientists from the Technical University of Denmark and Germany's Research Center for Geosciences managed to turn magnetic field variations into sound. As per the ESA, “The soundscape was made using recordings of natural noises like wood creaking and rocks falling, blending them into familiar and strange, almost alien-like, sounds. The process of transforming the sounds with data is similar to composing music from a score.” The result is eerie — a low, groaning composition of creaks and crashes that brings to mind what the slow collapse of a giant force might sound like. The sound is far from music; it's more of a sonic translation of Earth's ancient turmoil. You can hear the eerie sound here:
Earth's magnetic field is created by the movement of liquid iron and nickel in the planet's outer core. This geodynamic process produces electrical currents that give rise to magnetic forces which extend far into space — forming the magnetosphere, which shields life on Earth from solar and cosmic particles. However, this magnetic field isn't constant. It wobbles, weakens, and sometimes even flips. This is exactly what happened 41,000 years ago, and it may be happening right now. In recent decades, scientists have tracked the magnetic north pole drifting away from Canada toward Siberia.