This German heiress wants her $4.2 billion worth inheritance to be taxed away

Who wouldn't want to inherit a fortune worth billions? Meet Austria's Marlene Engelhorn who isn't happy to have inherited a huge fortune from her affluent grandparents.



While most people would kill to be in a situation like hers, Engelhorn hopes that the entire amount is taxed away.



According to reports, the German heiress has expressed her "annoyance" over the incoming inheritance which came her way last month as her grandmother passed away. Engelhorn has inherited a sizeable fortune from the family's long-established chemical firm business.



The 30-year-old heiress told New York Times, "The dream scenario is I get taxed."



According to her, inheritance money should be taxed rather than given to a cause that only interests one individual.



Engelhorn is a co-founder of `Tax Me Now,` an organization of affluent individuals who want wealth to be redistributed in Germany and Austria through higher taxes on the rich. The heiress supports high taxes on inherited wealth, mainly because, in her opinion, the money wasn`t earned by the inheritor; it ought to be distributed equitably.



As per New York Post, Austria, where Englehorn resides, abolished its inheritance tax in 2008.



A Forbes report states, her family's multibillion-dollar business comes from the chemical company BASF which was established in 1865. The family`s net wealth is estimated to be USD 4.2 billion.



The heiress reportedly was raised in a mansion in Vienna and went to French-language schools.

