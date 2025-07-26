/Nature's weirdest ALCHEMIST! This tiny microbe eats poison poops pure gold

In the deepest and most toxic corners of the Earth, where nothing dares to survive, a bizarre microbe lives which poops gold. Cupriavidus metallidurans- a microscopic metal-loving survivor found in soils enriched with heavy metals. This strange little organism eats them up and excretes tiny nuggets of 24-karat gold.

The team behind the discovery from Australia and Germany uncovered how the bacteria uses its natural defence system to deal with toxic heavy metals like gold and copper, and in the process, it triggers a chemical that results in solid gold forming on its surface. Thus, turning what should kill it into pure, shining metal. Like the gem of an alchemist of nature, a gold factory in its physiological form.

Cupriavidus metallidurans Photograph: (American Society for Microbiology)

The metabolism of the gold pooping bacteria

Cupriavidus metallidurans has a highly specified metabolism, that allows it to survive in a toxic environment. It has evolved complex metal-resistance pathways and detoxification mechanisms embedded in its genetic makeup. When exposed to soluble gold ions which are usually lethal it excretes enzymes like CopA and CupA which are part of its metal efflux system. This enzymes help pump neutralise the toxic compound by reducing them in their inert form. In the case of gold the ions are reduced and precipitated as nanoparticulates which are excreted outside the cell.

What are the real life implications?