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'They walk among us': White House's 'aliens.gov' website isn't about UFOs — it's about migrants

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 29, 2026, 05:14 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 05:14 IST
'They walk among us': White House's 'aliens.gov' website isn't about UFOs — it's about migrants

'They walk among us': White House's 'aliens.gov' website isn't about UFOs — it's about migrants Photograph: (Alien.gov/white House)

Story highlights

The Trump White House launched Aliens.gov, a UFO-style immigration website tracking ICE arrests and migrant encounters nationwide

The White House has launched a new immigration enforcement website with a striking message: the ‘aliens’ Americans should worry about are not from outer space, but already living among them. The Trump administration unveiled Aliens.gov on Thursday (May 28), a space-themed platform that blends UFO-style disclosure language with real-time immigration enforcement data. “They walk among us,” the website says. “For 60 years, the US government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences.” “With one exception, they do not belong here.”

The website uses the language and aesthetic of extraterrestrial conspiracy theories while presenting immigration arrest data and border enforcement statistics. Fox News Digital reported that the White House framed the project as both a tongue-in-cheek ‘alien transparency’ initiative and a political statement about illegal immigration. “This is a first-of-its-kind effort to draw eyeballs to the fact that the previous administration’s porous border didn’t just put families in border states at risk; many across the country were in harm's way,” a White House official told Fox News Digital.

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The platform features a US heat map showing ‘alien arrests’ and a live counter displaying more than three million migrant encounters. Users can search immigration enforcement data by city, state, or alleged crime using ICE arrest records. The database includes arrest dates, criminal charges, countries of origin, and suspected gang affiliations. “Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society. Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening. Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion,” the website states.

The platform also praises Donald Trump for bringing attention to immigration issues. “Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth. Bold. Unapologetic. Unafraid. President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation,” the website says. “The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now.”

According to Fox News Digital, the website’s data will be updated continuously and integrated into the existing White House app. The platform also includes an ICE tip line encouraging users to report suspicious aliens. The launch comes shortly after the Department of War released two waves of declassified UAP files as part of a wider transparency initiative focused on decades-old reports involving unexplained aerial phenomena and alleged government secrecy surrounding UFO investigations.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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