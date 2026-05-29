/'They walk among us': White House's 'aliens.gov' website isn't about UFOs — it's about migrants

The White House has launched a new immigration enforcement website with a striking message: the ‘aliens’ Americans should worry about are not from outer space, but already living among them. The Trump administration unveiled Aliens.gov on Thursday (May 28), a space-themed platform that blends UFO-style disclosure language with real-time immigration enforcement data. “They walk among us,” the website says. “For 60 years, the US government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences.” “With one exception, they do not belong here.”

The website uses the language and aesthetic of extraterrestrial conspiracy theories while presenting immigration arrest data and border enforcement statistics. Fox News Digital reported that the White House framed the project as both a tongue-in-cheek ‘alien transparency’ initiative and a political statement about illegal immigration. “This is a first-of-its-kind effort to draw eyeballs to the fact that the previous administration’s porous border didn’t just put families in border states at risk; many across the country were in harm's way,” a White House official told Fox News Digital.

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The platform features a US heat map showing ‘alien arrests’ and a live counter displaying more than three million migrant encounters. Users can search immigration enforcement data by city, state, or alleged crime using ICE arrest records. The database includes arrest dates, criminal charges, countries of origin, and suspected gang affiliations. “Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society. Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening. Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion,” the website states.

The platform also praises Donald Trump for bringing attention to immigration issues. “Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth. Bold. Unapologetic. Unafraid. President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation,” the website says. “The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now.”