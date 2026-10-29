/Terrifying near-miss between truck and train in Poland caught on camera - Watch

Chilling video footage from Poland shows a tanker truck stuck on a railway crossing between the closed gates, avoiding a collision with the oncoming train by seconds. The incident happened in Poznań on October 26. CCTV captured the heart-stopping incident, and Poland’s National Railway Network released the video. As the train got stuck, a motorist acted quickly to lift one of the gates. The tanker broke the barrier and moved only a couple of inches before the train zoomed past behind it, revealing how close the encounter was.

The video shows a traffic jam on the level crossing. The truck tags behind the last vehicle without realising what a dangerous situation it was entering. While the traffic on the other side stops in time, two side gates start to descend. The one behind the truck hits it multiple times before the truck is finally able to move forward. But because of the traffic jam, the truck fails to get to the other side, and the gate in front of it also starts to come down.

The barrier falls in a gap between the front and the rear of the truck. This leads the tanker to get stuck between the gates. Another driver jumps in to prevent a disaster. But with no other solution, the driver breaks the barrier, and the tanker just barely moves forward before the train arrives behind it.

After seeing such a close call, officials are telling people what to do in such a situation. The main problem was that the truck decided to join the traffic instead of stopping at the gate.