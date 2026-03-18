/Takato Ishida, young Japanese politician, has become a social media eye candy for his intense good looks

Japan's youngest governor, Takato Ishida, has gone viral on social media for his incredibly good looks. The 36-year-old was elected the governor of Fukui Prefecture in January this year, becoming the youngest incumbent prefectural governor in the country. Ishida drew admiration right after the elections when he posted an Instagram video on February 1. It received 150,000 likes and comments admiring Ishida, and almost all of them were about his looks. He delivered the message in Japanese, yet people who did not understand a word flocked to express their admiration. "He’s so handsome I’m already in a mini panic," someone wrote, while another added, "Yes, I agree with you even though I don't get a word except "ARIGATO GOZAIMASU".

Netizens floored by Ishida's intense good looks

Now, in March, he is attracting renewed attention and has exploded on social media, with several Instagram posts and reels focused solely on his good looks and how he is too handsome to be a politician. Ishida recently shared new photos and updates from the assembly and a special committee on harassment countermeasures. This triggered a flurry of reactions once again as people started showing their admiration in their comments. A user wrote, "Bro is real life Street Fighter’s Ryu". Another added, “Anti-harassment policy in Japan was never that important for me as now.”

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Takato Ishida's political career