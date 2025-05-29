/Surprising items that survived the Oceangate submersive implosion

Almost two years after the implosion of the Oceangate Titan sub, the US Coast Guard, in a deep-sea expedition, recovered items from the wreckage of Oceangate's Titan Sub.

Most of the items found were in a sludge-like debris. However, few items had somehow survived, among them was a sleeve which belonged to the Oceangate CEO, Rush. Inside the sleeve were a pen, business cards, and Titanic-themed stickers, even though Rush was obliterated, these items remain somewhat intact. The pen specifically remained completely intact.

"Each one of those pieces, even the pen, was still intact. It hadn't been broken. All of this debris, all of these things shattered, but his pen was still intact," said one Coast Guard.

“These items endured pressures that are simply unfathomable”, said another in a BBC Documentary, Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster.

Experts say that these items survived because of the titanium endcap at the rear end of the sub, which survived compared to the carbon fibre hull that was completely shredded at the catastrophic implosion.

“We didn’t expect to find anything so mundane-yet so human-amidst the twisted metal.”

The OceanGate Titan submersible imploded on June 18, 2023, along with all five inside: the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush and four others. Ironically, this vessel was designed to take explorers to give a tour of the wreckage of the Titanic at 3,800 meters below the surface, and it became a wreck itself.