/Super eager employee fired for clocking in early despite repeated reminders

A Spanish worker was fired from the job because she wasn't sticking to work timings. However, in this case, she wasn't being late, but at least 40 minutes early every day. Her boss had warned her several times not to reach the office early. However, she didn't pay heed to it and ultimately paid the price with her job. The 22-year-old has now appealed to the Social Court of Alicante, claiming wrongful termination. Her boss says she was repeatedly told to adhere to office timings since 2023. Work started at 7:30 am, but she clocked in at 6:45 or 7. Since she had nothing to do in these 40 minutes, her boss fired her, citing serious misconduct. According to the senior, the early routine did not contribute to the company, and instead, she was openly flouting instructions.

She also sold a company item without permission

The court was told that even after multiple warnings, she clocked in early on 19 more occasions. She even logged in early through the attendance app before she reached the office. Her boss also stated that she was in breach of another policy, as she sold a used company car battery without permission. The court sided with the company and ruled that the problem wasn't her "excessive punctuality", but that she refused to obey workplace rules. The judge added that this is a serious breach under Article 54 of the Spanish Workers' Statute, and gave the verdict in favour of her boss.

