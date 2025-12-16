A 24-metre replica of the Statue of Liberty outside a Havan megastore in Guaíba, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, was struck by a powerful storm that hit southern Brazil on December 15. The statue fell after strong winds with the speed of 90 km/h swept through the areas following severe weather warnings issued by Defesa Civil, Brazil’s civil defence authority.

A horrifying video also surfaced on social media showing the replica of the structure slowly leaning before crashing into a parking lot. The statue was installed in 2020 and stood on an 11-metre concrete base, which remained intact after the collapse.

No injuries were found after the Statue of Liberty fell

Add WION as a Preferred Source

No injuries or significant property damage were reported during the incident. Eyewitnesses and store employees acted swiftly to move parked vehicles away, avoiding potential losses. Guaíba Mayor Marcelo Maranata also confirmed the episode on social media, noting that wind speeds reached between 80 and 90 kmph. He praised the Havan staff for their quick action in securing the site.

"The area was immediately isolated by the company, following all safety protocols," Havan said in a statement. The retailer added that debris clearance began within hours and that store operations continued uninterrupted.

Authorities said the storm was triggered by a low-pressure system interacting with a cold front after days of intense heat. Defesa Civil issued emergency cell broadcast alerts—overriding silent mode, to warn residents about strong winds, structural hazards, and severe weather risks.