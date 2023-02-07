State of the Union address 2023: Date, time, how to watch live-streaming of Joe Biden's speech; what to expect

State of the Union 2023: US President Joe Biden will address the joint session of congress at the United States Capitol on Tuesday, 7 February. This will be his first address to a Republican-controlled House of Representatives since 2018. Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States to address the state of the union. It will be Biden’s second State of the Union Address and his third speech to a joint session of the US Congress.

This session will be presided over by the House speaker, Kevin McCarhty, accompanied by Vice President, Kamala Harris, in her capacity as the President of the Senate.

Here is everything you need to know about the State of the Union address 2023:

When is the State of the Union address 2023?

President Biden will deliver his second address to the union on Tuesday, 7 February, at 9:00 pm EST (0200 GMT, Wednesday). He will deliver the speech in the chamber of the US House of Representatives to the 118th US Congress.

Why is the State of the Union address 2023 important?

The speech by Biden will be a way for him to address a larger national audience and will also start an unofficial campaign for his 2024 election campaign. According to the data provider Nielsen, an average of 38.2 million people watched the speech on US television last year.

Who will attend the State of the Union address 2023?

All the members of both the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House will attend the speech. Members of Biden’s cabinet, the armed forces and the Supreme Court will also attend the session.

How and where to watch the State of the Union address 2023?

To watch the State of the Union 2023 address live, one can visit the official website of the White House, WH.gov/sotu. The address can also be streamed on the official social media accounts of the White House on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

What can be expected from Joe Biden’s speech at the State of the Union 2023?

Here are some of the things that Biden is likely to say at today’s address:

1. Biden is likely to reiterate his calls for Congress to raise the debt limit without conditions.

2. Last year, Biden emphasized his opposition to the idea of defunding the police. In wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police, Bide is likely to take a different note on police reforms.

3. Russia-Ukraine war will also be a big part of Biden’s address, especially with Republicans sounding different notes on the flight.

4. He will likely talk about the strong US economy after a surprise job report released on Friday, that showed new 517,000 jobs have been added in the month of January.

Who will give the Republican response at the State of the Union address 2023?

Republicans have picked Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as White House press secretary under Donald Trump, to deliver their response. That speech is generally delivered shortly after the president.

Who is the designated survivor of the State of the Union address 2023?

One person who does not attend is a single member of Biden's Cabinet who will be picked as a "designated survivor." That individual will be housed in a secure location and is tasked with taking over the government in case of a catastrophe that impairs the president and his other successors at the Capitol.