/Sorry boys, science has cancelled you: Study says 'manly' activities are killing the planet

Here's one more reason to diss men. According to a new study, men are hurting the planet many more times than women. This is primarily because of all the travelling they undertake and their food choices. They are also less concerned about climate change and unwilling to change their ways to protect Earth. Altogether, they are worsening things for everyone and have a larger carbon footprint than the other sex. The revelations were made in a new paper titled "Men, masculinities, and the planet at the end of (M)Anthropocene", which saw 22 researchers from 13 countries joining in. "There is now plenty of research that shows clear negative impacts of some men's behaviour on the environment and climate," Professor Jeff Hearn, of the University of Huddersfield, said. Much of it has to do with tourism, but also their so-called "manly" activities, such as hunting and fishing, and their preference for meat.

Study on men and their impact on Earth

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Twenty-two researchers from 13 countries collaborated on the review published in the International Journal for Masculinity Studies. The paper noted six stand-out points which reflect how men are damaging the planet. This list of complaints against men is backed by science, and yes, it also talks about "not all men".

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Larger carbon footprint

The main finding of the study is concerned with men and their activities. They were the main consumers of meat and also indulged in hunting and fishing, which disrupt the environmental balance. They also travel more, which also impacts Earth negatively. The study states, "Men consume more meat than women" and "meat consumption remains part of hegemonic masculinity."

Men and climate change

The study found that men tend to largely stay away from anything related to climate change and are also less willing to change their behaviour and practices.

Men and environmental politics

They are also less active in environmental politics and do not connect as much with political parties that work for it. The researchers say that "climate denialism often combines with misogyny" among influential masculinities.

Destructive activities

Men are more involved in fields that have high environmental impact. They "tend to be more involved in owning, managing, controlling heavy, chemical, carbon–based industries". Militarism is also linked to men, which also has grave consequences for the environment.

Who are these men?

The researchers refrained from naming the particular countries whose men are inflicting damage on the planet. However, it does point out that these "patterns apply especially to privileged Euro-Western countries, particularly elite white men."

Not all men

However, the researchers admit that the findings do not apply to all men, and several of them are playing their role in saving the environment.