/Sleeping victim wakes from coma, blames pregnant girlfriend for crash — then dies

A man went into a coma following a car accident but regained consciousness long enough to tell on his girlfriend, who he alleged deliberately caused the crash. He died after ratting her out. Florida man Daniel Waterman was in the car with his girlfriend when she told him that she was pregnant. He claimed Leigha Mumby told him, “I don’t care what happens. You’ll get what you deserve,” as she started driving the vehicle recklessly, People reported. She supposedly got angry at him texting someone when she told him about the pregnancy. According to court papers, the couple were driving along Interstate 95 in Florida’s Flagler County on the night of the Super Bowl in February. After Mumby, 24, told the 22-year-old that she was pregnant, he received a text message from a woman in New York. She got angry and drove the car into a tree. Waterman suffered severe injuries and ended up in a coma.

According to an arrest affidavit that People has, the man gained consciousness for some time in May. He made sure that his girlfriend did not go scot-free and told the investigators via a whiteboard that she caused the crash. He recounted the incident in the car, about the pregnancy and the fight, and how she became livid and started driving rashly. Heather Waterman told Syracuse.com that he was texting a friend who was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles while he was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams faced off in the Super Bowl this year.

Mumby was also badly injured in the crash, but both she and her unborn child survived. She told the investigators that she was clueless about the reason for the crash. But Waterman woke up and told everything, as she found herself caught like a deer in headlights. He was shifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse in July but died of pneumonia on Oct. 8, Syracuse.com reported. After Waterman's testimony, Mumby was charged with reckless driving, causing serious bodily injury and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. After Waterman died, she was also charged with vehicular homicide, People reported. Waterman's family is not intent on getting custody of the baby.