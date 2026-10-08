Kavita, a resident of Soso village in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, is making a round on social media after she finished a 1,600-meter physical trial run barefoot in a saree. She completed the trial run in just six minutes, before the 10-minute limit, in order to qualify for a Home Guard job.



Kavita lined up alongside other candidates during the trial run organised which was organized by a local training academy ahead of the official selection drive. She ran while wearing a saree and crossed the finish line in just six minutes. All the onlookers and trainers were shocked to see her performance.

Journey of Kavita

Three years ago, Kavita's world was upended when her husband, Deepak Mahto, died after a long battle with illness. Left to raise two young children on her own, she took up a job as a private security guard to make ends meet. But Kavita wasn't content to simply get by, she began working toward a government job that could offer her family long-term stability.



Determined to clear the police or home guard recruitment exams, she adopted a punishing routine: rising at 4:00 am each day to train on country roads, often in her regular clothes since she couldn't afford running shoes or proper athletic gear. She made sure to finish her practice before her children woke up for the day.



Currently, Kavita is gearing up for the Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment physical test, set to be held between October 24 and November 5. The recruitment drive is aiming to fill 284 posts in Ramgarh district, with half of the seats reserved for women. Widows and divorcees like Kavita stand to benefit from an additional 5 per cent reservation built into the drive.

Netizens react to video

After the video surfaced on social media, netizens were surprised to witness Kavita sunning in a saree and completing her race in just 6 minutes. One of the users said, "1600 meter in 6 minutes is far higher standard than new military recruits, this woman is quite an super woman, not to enrolling her will be grave mistake."

The next said, "Reservation policies should be reformed to help such people, not those who have already became creamy. And not a single person will oppose the reservation for such people."