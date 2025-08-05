/Scottish island where three lighthouse keepers mysteriously disappeared 125 years ago is up for sale

A Scottish island is up for sale with a market price that is way less than what one usually pays for a three-bedroom home in the United Kingdom. The island boasts gorgeous views, beaches and a huge green area. No one lives on this island, and it is completely off-grid, making it an extremely private space for whoever ends up buying it. Eilean Mor is a remote 30-acre island located in Loch Sunart, in the Scottish Highlands. It could be all yours for £275,000. According to the latest data from Zoopla, the average British house is pegged to cost around £268,400. In comparison, a flat in London costs £540,000, making it a steal. However, you would still need that kind of money to purchase it. The island can be reached using only a boat. A natural causeway opens up during low tide. This makes it a secluded piece of land where privacy is guaranteed. The island has a protected status, meaning its natural beauty is not at risk of commercialisation. Also Read: Indians to pay $15k to enter US? Trump's America will force foreigners to post hefty bond for visa



The catch with the Scottish island - You can own it, but you cannot live here

It is a wonderful place for nature lovers. Eilean Mor has three cove beaches, a thick forest, and crystal blue waters, with seals, otters and sea eagles making regular appearances. However, the problem is that you cannot build anything on this island since it is part of the Sunart Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Special Area of Conservation (SAC). No planning permission exists for any kind of development work. Any construction is limited to protecting the island’s rare habitats and wildlife. The island has remained in the same family for generations and even has links to pilgrimages that go back nearly 1,000 years. Estate agents Bell Ingram told The Mirror, "This captivating island offers a unique blend of natural beauty and historical intrigue, a serene hideaway and a chance to own a piece of Scotland’s wild beauty."

A mystery also surrounds Eilean Mor. There is a lighthouse on this uninhabited island from where three of its keepers disappeared in 1900. The disappearance only came to light when a ship docked there one night and found there was no one in the lighthouse.