Say Hi! 6 talking birds that can learn human language

Birds are definitely one of the most intelligent and smart animal species. In this article, we have curated a list of birds that can actually talk by mimicking nearly every word you say. Check out the list below!

Pragati Awasthi
Say Hi! 6 talking birds that can learn human language
African Grey Parrot
African Grey Parrot

African Grey Parrots can be your best friends, who you can actually talk to. Their ability to learn and mimic human language is truly remarkable. With proper training, this beautiful bird can even develop a deeper understanding of language.

Amazon Parrots
Amazon Parrots

The second bird that is an excellent talker is are Amazon parrot. This medium-sized bird with green feathers is not only stunning to look at but also delightful to talk to. They are playful, and some can even sing.

Eclectus Parrots
Eclectus Parrots

This species of parrot is lovable and fun to talk with. They are intelligent and can learn up to 250 words, and are considered one of the best parrot species for training to speak.

Indian Ringneck Parakeets
Indian Ringneck Parakeets

Indian Ringnecks are known as one of the most skilled and talking birds with a high-pitched voice. They begin mimicking speech from a young age and can learn up to 250 human words, sometimes even forming full sentences.

Hill Myna
Hill Myna

The Hill Myna is another bird species known for its mimicry skills. These sleek black birds are among the most proficient talkers. Not only can they imitate human speech, but they can also mimic a variety of sounds.

Macaws
Macaws
Macaws

In the hearts of every bird enthusiasts, these vibrant color bird holds a very special place. They are incredibly intelligent and have a loud voice. Though not the best at learning a large vocabulary, they can still learn up around 50 to 100 words.

