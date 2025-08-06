/Russian woman breaks spine after trying viral 'stiletto challenge': What is it?

A Russian influencer suffered a serious spinal injury after attempting the viral "stiletto challenge," inspired by Nicki Minaj's song High School. In this trend, the participants are suppose to wear high heels while striking dramatic poses to the tune of the hit track. Mariana Barutkina, who is a new mom, shared a video of herself attempting the challenge in her kitchen. However, she suffered a medical emergency because of the challenge, but does not regret the attempt as it made her an overnight star.

What happened?

In the clip, Mariana Barutkina is seen standing on a jar of baby food placed on a saucepan before climbing onto a countertop in stilettos. She attempts a one-foot squat in heels, managing to hold her balance for a few seconds. However, she suddenly slips and falls backward off the counter, hitting the ground and suffering a serious injury. "I decided to start blogging, the first content shooting - and here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with 'Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body,'" Barutkina wrote in the caption. "The irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment," she added. Barutkina also said she had no regrets because this one video made her a “popular person.” "People, thank you for your popularity, for your concerns and for your comments. I'm doing great, following the guidelines and now living in "star" status," she added.

What is ‘Stiletto Challenge’?