/Russian woman breaks spine after trying viral 'stiletto challenge': What is it?

Barutkina's case highlights how dangerous viral challenges like the stiletto challenge can be. Though she embraces the fame it brought, her injury serves as a cautionary tale about the real-world consequences of chasing virality.
A Russian influencer suffered a serious spinal injury after attempting the viral "stiletto challenge," inspired by Nicki Minaj's song High School. In this trend, the participants are suppose to wear high heels while striking dramatic poses to the tune of the hit track. Mariana Barutkina, who is a new mom, shared a video of herself attempting the challenge in her kitchen. However, she suffered a medical emergency because of the challenge, but does not regret the attempt as it made her an overnight star.
In the clip, Mariana Barutkina is seen standing on a jar of baby food placed on a saucepan before climbing onto a countertop in stilettos. She attempts a one-foot squat in heels, managing to hold her balance for a few seconds. However, she suddenly slips and falls backward off the counter, hitting the ground and suffering a serious injury. "I decided to start blogging, the first content shooting - and here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with 'Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body,'" Barutkina wrote in the caption. "The irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment," she added. Barutkina also said she had no regrets because this one video made her a “popular person.” "People, thank you for your popularity, for your concerns and for your comments. I'm doing great, following the guidelines and now living in "star" status," she added.
The "Stiletto Challenge" is a viral social media trend where participants, often women, attempt to perform Nicki Minaj’s iconic stance from her 2013 High School music video while wearing high stiletto heels. In the video, Minaj was seen balancing in stilettos by a pool. The challenge began when influencer Imanni shared a video balancing on a dumbbell, prompting others to join in with their versions using stools, kitchenware, and pottery equipment. On August 5, 2025, Nicki Minaj herself participated in the challenge, sharing a video on Instagram. She captioned it: “Dear Barbz, about that pose… this Chanel dress was just a tad shorter than I thought and the thongs definitely didn’t help. Didn’t want to make it explicit. Both feet on the ground tho. Ten toes. Ima put on a different outfit that won’t show so much skin and do it again for you guys later. Love.” Medical professionals have since warned that attempting advanced moves in stilettos can lead to serious injuries including: spine and back injuries, fractures and dislocations, long-term mobility issues.