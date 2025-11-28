/Russian fitness influencer dies after purposely gaining 25 kgs for weight loss challenge

A health influencer wanted to promote his weight loss programme and wanted to show its effects on himself. But for that, he needed to first achieve a body weight that he could visibly get rid of in front of his followers. So he started a "food marathon" and started eating 10,000 calories a day. His meals included high-calorie foods such as pizza, burgers, chips, and more. He showed off his food on social media. However, his body could not take it and had a heart attack in his sleep, Ostorozhno Novosti channel reported. Russian content creator Dmitry Nuyanzin was on a spree to gain and then lose 25 kgs. For this, he started gobbling cakes and pizzas and pastries every day. The 30-year-old said in a video,"I am currently gaining weight for my weight-loss course, and this is my 10,000-calorie diet. For breakfast, I have a plate of pastries and half a cake."

His lunch included "800 grams of dumplings with mayonnaise". He snacked on crisps and then had a burger and two pizzas for dinner. This was all a way to put on weight. On October 21, he talked about his weight loss programme. "Friends! My WEIGHT LOSS COURSE is starting very soon, where you can win awesome prizes and, most importantly, build a beautiful body, learn how to eat well, and enjoy working out! I'll be losing weight with my students, so it'll be doubly exciting!"