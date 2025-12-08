/Remember the blue dogs of Chernobyl? They were apparently rolling in POOP

The blue dogs of Chernobyl that went viral earlier this year for the colour of their coat were apparently rolling in a porta-potty, according to a theory put forward by some local animal volunteers. As their pictures started doing the rounds on social media, people started floating radiation theories, saying they had turned blue because of radioactive mutations. Photos of the blue animals were shared by the Dogs of Chernobyl program in October, a group that has been caring for the pooches living at the site of the 1986 disaster. Quashing radioactive rumours, a scientist from the group affiliated to the non-profit Clean Futures Fund (CFF) has now spoken out. He wrote in a Facebook post, "The blue dye likely came from a tipped-over porta-potty where the dogs were rolling around in the poop as dogs are prone to do (think cat litter box!)."