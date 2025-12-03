/Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary: Discover 10 interesting facts about India’s first President

Dr Rajendra Prasad was the first President of India, who served from January 26, 1950, to May 13, 1962. A lawyer-turned-freedom fighter from Ziradei (Bihar), he led the Constituent Assembly after serving as Minister for Food and Agriculture in the Interim Government, and earlier as Congress President (1934, 1939, 1947).

He was born on December 3, 1884, and studied at Calcutta and became a distinguished lawyer before joining Gandhian movements, including Non-Cooperation and Salt Satyagraha, enduring multiple imprisonments. He presided over the Constituent Assembly (1946–49) and was unanimously chosen provisional President in 1950, re-elected in 1952 and 1957, retiring in 1962 and passing away on February 28, 1963.