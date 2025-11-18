/Phoenix pastor stirs controversy, says 'single mother w****s' don't deserve church money

A pastor in Phoenix is inviting ire for his post on X, where he wrote that “‘single mother’ w****s” don’t deserve a helping hand from Christian churches. Far-right "Christian" pastor Steven Anderson is reportedly known for saying vile things about who does and doesn't deserve Christ's blessings. Earlier this week, he took a shot at single mothers, writing, "I would be pissed off if I donated to a church & found out that they were giving the Lord's money to ‘single mother’ wh***s. I would want it to go to the Lord's work or toward helping godly Christians who are in need. Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*****ds." (We have starred out the words, his post does not). The pastor didn't stop at this, and days later, he posted a poll about the same. “Should churches give money to 'single mother' w****s to pay for their b*****d children, or should the church's money be used exclusively for the work of the Lord?” 64.8% answered "Yes, fund the fornication," while 35.2% said, "No, don't finance sin."

Phoenix New Times was the first to report on Anderson's X post on single mothers. According to the publication, the pastor has more than 24,000 followers, and his post has been viewed 200,000 times, with more than 400 people liking it. Netizens are shocked to see such a post from a pastor that has now gone viral. The publication reported that he has expressed "un-Christian views" in the past as well. In 2009, he gave a sermon titled, "Why I Hate Barack Obama," and apparently "called on his parish to pray for the president's death."

