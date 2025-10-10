/Older Malibu men looking for a 'love' companion burgled by Penthouse Pet Mia Ventura

Los Angeles police are on the lookout for a former Penthouse Pet who is accused of accosting older men on dating apps and then robbing them. Her targets include men who reside in the posh Malibu neighbourhood. Once inside their homes, she burgles them, according to the LA police. Adva Lavie, 27, also known as Mia Ventura Shoshana to skin-mag fans, is a July 2023 Penthouse Pet. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said she is linked to several high-end burglaries in the swanky area. Mia is said to befriend older men online. She woos them romantically and offers to meet them at their house. “Suspect Lavie has been involved in a series of residential burglaries throughout LA County, targeting older men posing as a girlfriend or companion on social media dating platforms and applications,” the department said on Instagram this week. The officers added that she drives a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Adva has several jobs listed in her online profiles. She was named the “21st Century Penthouse Pet” in the July 2023 edition. Mia also claims to be the first top Israeli OnlyFans model. Raised in Jerusalem, she supposedly served in the Israeli military as well. That's not all. “Mesmerizing Mia Ventura" claims in her Penthouse profile that she worked as a flight attendant for an international airline and was a first-class stewardess. The LA sheriff made a tongue-in-cheek comment on how she has added one more profession to her resume - of a fugitive.

The police did not reveal how many burglaries the woman has carried out. The department is asking for the public's help to locate her, and also to identify any more of her victims. "Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station are requesting the public’s assistance with locating similar victims of Suspect Adva Lavie," it wrote on Facebook.