/Norway princess married to 'shaman' issues Insta rebuttal on lavender marriage claims - 'Plot twist. It’s just...'

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, who married self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett on August 31 last year, has hit back at everyone who thinks the couple are in a lavender marriage. This is the name given to marital arrangements in which both partners are homosexual and enter a regular marriage to conceal their sexual identities. Princess Märtha posted a video on Instagram, with the words "What’s a Lavender Marriage?" popping up. She covers the camera and reveals herself and Verrett in lavender coloured clothes. Some comments about the lavender marriage begin to pop up, with one reading, “The real housewife of Norway and her lavender marriage." A second one reads, "Girl, I don’t know if you know, but you are in a lavender marriage." They look at their clothes, shake their heads as a bubble reads, "Hmm, we do like lavender, but doesn't seem right."

The video jumps to both of them sporting colourful clothes, as Verrett does a little dance move with the Princess. A bubble reads, "Ordinary isn't our thing, we just love.” The post was captioned, “Thought it was lavender? Plot twist. It’s just love and legacy.” The princess and the shaman's marriage made quite a lot of noise in 2024. The wedding was featured in the Netflix documentary “Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story.” Princess Märtha is the eldest of Norwegian King Harald’s two children and was previously married to the late writer and artist Ari Behn. Meanwhile, Verrett identifies as bisexual and was married to a woman named Zaneta Marzalkova from 2005 to 2009.

Shaman Verrett claims he 'rose from the dead'

Verrett and Louise first got together in 2018. Both of them claim to be clairvoyants, as Martha says she can speak with angels, while Verrett is a sixth-generation shaman and calls himself a “servant of god and energy activator." One of his weirdest claims is about him "rising from the dead." Verrett says that in 2002, he died of renal failure, but came back to life. He stated that this life-altering incident put him on the path to becoming a shaman. At the time of their wedding, Verrett had claimed that he and Martha were married in a previous life - he was a pharaoh and Martha Louise was his wife.

