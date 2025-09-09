/Newly inaugurated flyover in Bengaluru turns into ‘waterfall’ spot after rains, video goes viral | WATCH

A video showing rainwater leaking from a recently inaugurated Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. After the video surfaced on the Internet, the administration was heavily criticised for poor construction quality.

The incident captured on phone has raised concerns among netizens about the project's standards, as the flyover was inaugurated last month by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. However, WION couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.

In the viral video, it can be seen that rainwater was leaking from two different spots on the Hebbal flyover after the rain, turning the spot into a waterfall. "Experience the new free waterfall spot at Hebbal. All are welcome #Bengaluru," the viral video, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the page "Bengaluru Post," was captioned.

Netizens react to viral post

After the video went viral on social media, netizens took jibes at the state government for making false promises regarding infrastructure but delivering poor results.

One of the users said mockingly, "I never expected this much when our C. M promised to make Bangalore city's infrastructure to be like that of Singapore. Hats off to his futuristic ideas."

The next said, "Good idea, our DyCM will charge a fee to watch such wonders saying it is all his idea to make Greater Bengaluru beautiful and also bring revenue 😄 Next rain, he will row a boat and come there to inaugurate the plan 😉."

"Is this the brand new flyover loop which has metal parts for no reason? Thankfully it's just water that can't cause corrosion to Gold," the next also said.