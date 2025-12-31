/New Jersey measles alert: Warning issued for passengers who were at the Newark airport

If you were at the Newark Liberty International Airport recently, then this is for you. Authorities have issued an alert that thousands of passengers might have been exposed to measles during peak holiday travel. The world's most infectious disease could have spread from a contagious non-New Jersey resident who travelled through the concourses, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) warned. The alert is mainly for people who were at terminals B and C between 7 am and 7 pm on December 19. Officials are carrying out contact tracing to identify individuals who could have been exposed to this passenger. The department asked those who suspect they could be infected to call the local health department or medical provider before visiting them.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash that appears by the third to fifth day after the onset of symptoms, according to NJODH. New Jersey has reported 11 measles cases in 2025. The disease was declared eliminated from the US in 2000. But cases have been cropping up again. What pushed its spread further was an outbreak in Texas earlier this year among a religious community with most of the people unvaccinated against the most infectious disease. Nearly 800 measles cases were reported in Texas this year.

Measles cases in US