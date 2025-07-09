/Musk goes nuts over Epstein files, slams Trump: 'They killed Peanut...Government is deeply broken'

The Elon Musk-Donald Trump feud has gotten murkier with the latest release of a cache of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and sex offender. The tech billionaire on X, slamming Trump, claimed that the US government was "deeply broken" and has "not even tried to file charges against anyone on the Epstein client list." His claim comes as reports suggest that Trump's Justice Department and the FBI have concluded that there was no evidence that sex offender Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a "client list" or was murdered. The Tesla CEO also invoked the name "Peanut" and said "they arrested (and killed) Peanut". What did Musk mean? Who is this 'peanut'? Here's all you need to know.

What did Musk say?

Elon Musk posted a meme on his X account that says, "More squirrels and raccoons have been arrested than anyone on Epstein's client list". he posted this along with the caption, "They arrested (and killed) Peanut, but have not even tried to file charges against anyone on the Epstein client list," adding "Government is deeply broken".

In another post, the tech billionaire claimed that Steve Bannon, Trump's former aide and advisor, was in the notorious Epstein files. However, he did not offer any evidence to back his claim but, in yet another post, said, “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”.

Who is Peanut?

Elon Musk with his post has dragged "Peanut the Squirrel" into his bromance turned sour with Trump. Peanut was an internet-famous squirrel, and seems like Elon Musk is not over his death. The orphaned squirrel belonged to Mark Longo, who rescued him in 2017. Longo documented Peanut's and other rescue animals' lives on Instagram on an account which amassed close to a whopping one million followers.