Microsoft Teams down live updates: Users unable to access Teams & Outlook, Microsoft releases statement

Microsoft Teams down live updates: Microsoft Corp was hit by an outage on Wednesday, which left thousands of users in India unable to access various apps and services, including Teams and Outlook. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com revealed that about 1800 users in India reported glitches in Microsoft apps. Users were unable to send texts, mails and messages through MS Teams and Outlook. They took to Twitter to share their experience. Some expressed their frustration as the outage might disrupt normal business operations for some corporations.

Outage linked to Microsoft layoffs?

Some users also began speculating as to whether the outage Microsoft Team and Outlook were experiencing was related to the tech giant's most recent round of layoffs. A user commented, "Microsoft Teams is acting up today; I wonder if it has anything to do with the layoffs."

It must be noted that the American tech company recently announced to lay off 10,000 jobs globally. The business announced that it is permanently shutting down its VR platform. The platform, known as AltspaceVR, will be discontinued as of March 10, 2023. Additionally, according to a story by Windows Central, Microsoft is said to have fired the team behind MTRK, the platform created for the integration of AR and VR.