/Melania Trump talks about sexting and posing nude in old clip going viral on social media

First Lady Melania Trump once defended singer Rihanna posing topless on the 2012 Esquire Magazine cover. She also shared her views on "sexting" on the show, as seen in the resurfaced video clip. In 2012, Melania came on the Sway In The Morning show on SiriusXM, hosted by broadcaster Sway Calloway. The video is doing the rounds on social media and has gone viral. Melania was asked about Rihanna's controversial magazine cover on the show, to which she responded that her going naked "wasn't a big deal." Melania told the host that even though she hadn't seen the cover and didn't know how much she was showing, she felt that Rihanna "should be proud of being a woman". She added, "I don't think it's a really big deal, I don't know, maybe because I'm from Europe, in Europe it's not such a big deal if you're showing your body in tasteful ways, of course."

Melania hails from Slovenia and, as a model, has posed for several magazines, even going nude on occasion. Calloway also asked her what she thinks of "sexting," that is, sending nude pics on the phone. Melania called it "the most stupid idea". Melania said, "It's not good, and especially the famous people, we know who, they are doing what they think will not get caught, but for everything [there's] consequences."

Watch the clip here

She said that such pictures are ideally meant to stay "private for inside your home", unless you are someone who is "doing it professionally" for magazines. "Texting and sending pictures, maybe if it's not your boyfriend and girlfriend, fine, but the rest, keep it private," she said.