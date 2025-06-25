/Massive sea creature that appears to be 'oozing, bloody blobs of goo' washes up in Maine

A massive 5-foot-wide jellyfish washed up on a beach in Maine over the weekend, prompting authorities to issue warnings. People have been asked not to touch the jellyfish as its sting can prove dangerous. The giant red lion’s mane jellyfish was seen lurking off the coast of New England. The sea creature has hundreds of tentacles that pack a powerful punch. So swimmers and beachgoers have been asked to stay away from it. City officials have urged people to observe the "pretty" animal from a distance. “Don’t touch it! They sting," the city warned in the post. "Observe it. They’re so interesting to watch, and pretty too."

The lion’s mane jellyfish is the largest jellyfish species in the world. According to Oceana, the jellyfish delivers a powerful sting that is very painful to humans. Its name has been derived from the appearance of the tentacles on its underside. It has long, hair-like tentacles hanging from under its bell-shaped body, hence mane is used in its name.

The Weather Channel reported that several lion's mane jellyfish have been washing ashore in Maine this year, which is more than usual. It describes its appearance as a creature "oozing, bloody blobs of goo". These creatures are massive and can cause quite a scare. Jellyfish were also spotted in Massachusetts this week. The Ipswich police have issued a warning for swimmers after receiving multiple reports of jellyfish in their waters. "Multiple reports of jellyfish in the Ipswich waters. Please be alert when entering the waters and swimming," a note on Facebook by the Ipswich Police Department read.