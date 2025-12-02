/Londoners shocked to learn of bizarre rail-bylaws as woman goes on trial for walking the ‘wrong way’ on escalator

A woman in London is on trial for walking the "wrong way" on an escalator. Michaela Copeland says she was unaware of this byelaw, according to which taking the escalator in the wrong direction is an offence and can invite a fine of up to £1,000. She appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday, where she pleaded not guilty to the offence. The woman was seen on crutches outside the station. The incident happened at North Greenwich Underground Station, south-east London, on Thursday. According to the complaint, Copeland “used or attempted to use an escalator other than by standing or walking on it in the direction intended for travel.” People in the city are now shocked to learn about this rule which only came to light after the emergence of Copeland's case.

Bizarre Railway bylaws in London

As bizarre as it might sound, walking on the escalator in the wrong direction is a legit offence in London, along with a bunch of others. Railway bylaws state that passengers must use the escalator only in the direction it is intended for. It was not clarified which way Copeland took the escalator. Her trial will begin in April next year and is expected to last for three hours. This particular law is mentioned under the "equipment and safety" heading, and states, "No person shall use any escalator except by standing or walking on it in the direction intended for travel."

