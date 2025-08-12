A powerful lightning strike in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina was caught on a police dashcam, showing the exact moment when an utility pole burst into flames during a thunderstorm. The strike, which happened in the middle of the day caused power cuts and traffic jams in the city but luckily no human casualty was reported. The Mount Pleasant Police Department recently shared the video about the incident on the social media and the video quickly went viral. People on the social media were amazed, thinking that how dangerous severe weather can be. '

The video shows that it was a rainy day on a busy road and the cars are moving slowly under the dark clouds. Suddenly, a bright flash of lightning hits a utility pole and the top of the pole explodes into a huge fireball and lights up the whole area before quickly fading back into darkness. Smoke then starts coming out from the pole.

According to the police, the strike happened around 11 am at the Highway 17 (Shelmore Boulevard) in Mount Pleasant. The strike brought down the live power lines(electrical wires) and forced officers to close the roads and redirect traffic.

How social media reacts?

Lightning is always extremely powerful and often carries over 300 million volts and it also heats the air to about 30,000 Kelvin (much hotter than the Sun’s surface). After the video went viral, many social media users shared their thoughts regarding the incident.

One user wrote, "Thank you for making us aware just how dangerous this storm was. Stay safe out there.” The other user wrote, “Oh my gosh, that is absolutely insane!”