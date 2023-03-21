LAUSD Strike: Here's everything you need to know about Los Angeles teachers union and SEIU 99 three-day strike

LAUSD Strike: LAUSD stands for Los Angeles Unified School District. It is the second-largest school district in the United States. However, the LAUSD will shut down 1,000 campuses from Tuesday, March 21, as the teachers and school staff unions strike for three days. The Union representing staff, including bus drivers, custodians, and teacher assistants, will lead the LAUSD strike. The parents and LAUSD struggle to care for and feed some 420,000 children. On Wednesday, the Union leaders announced a three-day LAUSD strike would shut down Los Angeles public schools, followed by a downtown rally by LAUSD's two largest employee groups. Around 65,000 staff workers will participate in the LAUSD strike, making it the United States' second-largest school system disruption since the six-day teachers' strike of 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming three-day LAUSD strike.

Why are LAUSD teachers going on strike?

LA Unified has rarely witnessed strikes in its history. Thus, the LAUSD strike of 2023 is unusual because of the coordination between the two unions. The LAUSD strike is over Local 99's allegations that the school district has illegally interrupted the union-related activities of its fellows.

Leaders of Local 99 declared an impasse in bargaining and moved through the mediation and fact-finding process. However, the Union seeks a 30 per cent increase for all members with an additional boost for the lowest-wage workers. LAUSD also has to settle wage issues dating to the 2020-21 school year.

How to survive the three-day LAUSD strike?