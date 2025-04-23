Advertisment
Laugh, then salute: Indian Army's savage quotes that'll will make you chuckle

Courage, sacrifice, and duty — these are the pillars that define the Indian Army. But beyond the disciplined valour, there is a savage side - which they have showed either with their fierce battlefield quotes or actions

Pragati Awasthi
Courage, sacrifice, and duty — these are the pillars that define the Indian Army. But beyond the disciplined valour, there is a savage side - which they have showed either with their fierce battlefield quotes or actions

Indian army 134
1/7

This quirky quote sends out a strong message!

Indian arm9c
2/7

Captain Vikran Batra played a crucial role during the 1999 Kargil War, After capturing one of the toughest peaks, the late Captain celebrated the victory by saying,''Yeh dil maange more.''

3/7

This quote screams the velour and strength about the Indian Army

Indian army 1
4/7

Tresspassers will be shot, survivors will be shot again - while it may sound humorous, the slogan sends a clear and serious warning that breaking the rules will come with severe consequences.

Indian arm9
5/7

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw left behind an unparalleled legacy of courage and leadership. This quote is just one of many that reflect his deep love and unwavering commitment to his soldiers and the Indian Army.

Indian army 13
6/7

The quote that means that the death of a soldier should be seen as an act of supreme bravery, sacrifice and courage.

Advertisment
7/7

The Indian Army showed its most savage side during the Kargil War. In response to Pakistani soldiers' taunts, that they would leave Kashmir if India sent them actresses Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon, Indian soldiers gave a fitting reply by printing a message on a bomb, reading, “From Raveena Tandon to Nawaz Sharif.'' The mention of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was intentional, as Raveena Tandon was one of his favorite actresses.

Indian Army
