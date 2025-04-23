Laugh, then salute: Indian Army’s savage quotes that’ll will make you chuckle

Raveena Tandon

The Indian Army showed its most savage side during the Kargil War. In response to Pakistani soldiers' taunts, that they would leave Kashmir if India sent them actresses Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon, Indian soldiers gave a fitting reply by printing a message on a bomb, reading, “From Raveena Tandon to Nawaz Sharif.'' The mention of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was intentional, as Raveena Tandon was one of his favorite actresses.