/Laptop takes the bullet, saves Chinese businessman following armed robbery in Brazil

A Chinese businessman who was robbed in Brazil is alive today because of his laptop. The robber took off with his suitcase, but not before firing shots at him. Liu wasn't injured and did not feel any kind of pain from the bullets. He assumed the bullets were fake. However, it wasn't until hours later, when he reached the airport, that he noticed a bullet lodged in his laptop. Liu shared on social media that the incident happened while he was on a business trip to São Paulo, Brazil. He fell victim to the gun robbery on the day he was returning home, SCMP reported. After his work was done, he was scheduled to return to China on October 1. He ordered a taxi to his five-star hotel to catch the flight back to China. He decided to leave the hotel and wait outside at a petrol station.

While he was on his phone with a client, a black car stopped near him. A masked man got down and started scaring him with a gun. Liu decided to run away with his bag, leaving his suitcase behind. The robber took away the suitcase, while Liu ran off with his bag that contained his passport, wallet, work laptop and files.

As he turned to look at the robber, he shot at Liu twice. Liu did not feel anything, and thought the man using fake bullets. The petrol station staff and some drivers ran to help Liu. They checked him for injuries, but he was unharmed. They called the police who asked Liu some questions. Later, he left for the airport. At the security check, he took out his laptop and noticed a bullet was lodged in it. Liu realised that the bullets were real and he was saved by the laptop and an iron phone holder attached to it.

