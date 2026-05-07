Kyle Loftis, a streetcar legend and the founder and owner of 1320Video, a highly influential automotive media platform and YouTube channel, passed away on Tuesday night (May 5). He was only 34, and no official reason has been given for his death. He kicked off his journey by capturing Omaha's local street racing scene. His work attracted a lot of attention and followers on social media who were shocked to hear of his sudden death. 1320 Video confirmed his passing on May 6. "We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock,” a message on its Instagram page read alongside his photo. It further stated, "Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world, and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious."

It describes itself as the "largest street car media company in the world!" The company did not give a cause of death. The motorsports and street racing worlds are grieving his passing as tributes started pouring in from industry figures, professional racing teams and his followers. "Rest in peace. You were a huge part of the automotive community and we will never forget you. Thanks for everything you accomplished while being on earth with us," a comment read. Another tribute read, “RIP bro changed the street racing scene and made it motorized big reason for all the cool cars in gta v libertycity.com.”

Kyle Loftis and 1320Video

Add WION as a Preferred Source