/Jensen Huang's trip to noodle shop in China inspires 'God of War in leather jacket' menu - Watch

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was seen enjoying a bowl of noodles at a shop in downtown Beijing. Videos of the billionaire quickly went viral as he was seen wolfing down the popular dish outside Fangzhuanchang No 69 Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles shop on May 15. Huang went to China with US President Donald Trump but stayed back for a few more days. He used this time to hop around town and do some touristy things. What he was served at the noodle shop was Zha jiang mian, or Beijing fried sauce noodles, served with pork sauce and crunchy vegetable toppings. Huang's visit to the shop led to the owner using the occasion to come out with a “God of War in leather jacket” set menu the next day.

The Nvidia chief visited the shop with his entourage and enjoyed the shop’s signature black pig’s pork sauce noodles while standing outside. He also talked to other customers and asked them if they had tried the dish, and said it was "delicious" in Chinese. The outlet served him the 38 yuan (US$6) noodles and a cup of yoghurt for free, and then came up with a business idea. It launched a set menu titled “God of War in leather jacket” the day after, which also includes the noodle dish and the yoghurt Huang had eaten. Notably, the Chinese refer to Huang as the “God of War in a leather jacket” because of the signature jacket he is often seen sporting.

Jiang Panpan, the outlet’s manager, told SCMP that ever since Huang visited his shop, people have been queuing up to get a taste of their food. He says that the wait time runs into at least half an hour. Huang even got some food packed for takeaway. Some Beijing residents even gave him douzhi, or fermented soya milk, and its sour and pungent taste left him frowning as he asked, “What is this?” Huang later also visited a MIXUE Ice Cream & Tea shop where he had a fruit drink.

