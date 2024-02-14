JEE Mains Results: Tirunelveli student Mukunth Prathish scores 100 percentile; Here's how to check results

JEE Mains Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the JEE (Mains) 2024 examination's first session on Tuesday. Mukunth Pratisj S from Tirunelveli has scored 100 percentile. He is among one of the 23 national-level toppers in India.

NTA conducted the JEE (Mains) examination between January 27 and February 1. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the exam, of which 23 scored 100 percentile.



"I am happy to get 100 percentile in the exam. The feeling is yet to sink in. Now I will focus on my boards and JEE (Advanced) exam," Mukunth told Times of India. He aims to pursue electrical engineering from IIT-Bombay.



Prathish is a student of a Pushpalata Vidya Mandir School in Tirunelveli. His father works at the All India Radio in Tuticorin, and his other is a homemaker. According to the school principal, Mukunth's extraordinary performance in JEE (Mains) will motivate students studying in tier-2 cities of Tamil Nadu.



Meanwhile, students from Northeast India have also performed well in the JEE mains exam.



JEE Mains Result 2024 Toppers List



Here's the list of 23 students who scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains: