JEE Mains Results: Tirunelveli student Mukunth Prathish scores 100 percentile; Here's how to check results
Story highlights
Prathish is a student of a Pushpalata Vidya Mandir School in Tirunelveli. His father works at the All India Radio in Tuticorin, and his other is a homemaker. According to the school principal, Mukunth's extraordinary performance in JEE (Mains) will motivate students studying in tier-2 cities of Tamil Nadu.
JEE Mains Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the JEE (Mains) 2024 examination's first session on Tuesday. Mukunth Pratisj S from Tirunelveli has scored 100 percentile. He is among one of the 23 national-level toppers in India.
NTA conducted the JEE (Mains) examination between January 27 and February 1. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the exam, of which 23 scored 100 percentile.
"I am happy to get 100 percentile in the exam. The feeling is yet to sink in. Now I will focus on my boards and JEE (Advanced) exam," Mukunth told Times of India. He aims to pursue electrical engineering from IIT-Bombay.
Prathish is a student of a Pushpalata Vidya Mandir School in Tirunelveli. His father works at the All India Radio in Tuticorin, and his other is a homemaker. According to the school principal, Mukunth's extraordinary performance in JEE (Mains) will motivate students studying in tier-2 cities of Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, students from Northeast India have also performed well in the JEE mains exam.
JEE Mains Result 2024 Toppers List
Here's the list of 23 students who scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains:
- Aarav Bhatt: Haryana
- Rishi Shekher Shukla: Telangana
- Shaik Suraj: Andhra Pradesh
- Mukunth Prathish S: Tamil Nadu
- Madhav Bansal: Delhi
- Aryan Prakash: Maharashtra
- Ishaan Gupta: Rajasthan
- Aaditya Kumar: Rajasthan
- Rohan Sai Daddy: Telangana
- Parekh Meet Vikrambhai: Gujarat
- Amogh Agrawal: Karnataka
- Shivansh Nair: Haryana
- Thota Sai Karthik: Andhra Pradesh
- Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar: Maharashtra
- Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra: Maharashtra
- Muthavarapu Anoop: Telangana
- Himanshu Thalor: Rajasthan
- Handekar Vidith: Telangana
- Venkata Sai Teja Madineni: Telangana
- Ipsit Mittal: Delhi
- Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy: Andhra Pradesh
- Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri: Telangana
- Tavva Dinesh Reddy: Telangana
Here's a list of state-wise toppers who scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains:
Telangana: 7 candidates
Haryana: 2 candidates
Andhra Pradesh: 3 candidates
TamilNadu: 1 candidate
Delhi: 2 candidates
Maharashtra: 3 candidates
Rajasthan: 3 candidates
Gujarat: 1 candidate
Karnataka: 1 candidate
JEE Mains Result 2024: How To Check
Here's how students can check their JEE Mains Result online:
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click "JEE (Main) 2024 Session-1 B.Tech: Click here to download score card."
- Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin, and click on submit.
- Check the JEE (Main) results and save it for future reference.
The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to sit for the JEE (Advance) examination. NTA will publish the final examination result after session two.
(With inputs from agencies)